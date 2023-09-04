Lanchester Wines achieves BRC AA accreditation

County Durham-based Lanchester Wines has achieved BRC accreditation for storage and distribution – an accreditation the company said is only held by two other UK wine businesses.

Lanchester, which operates around one million sq ft of bonded warehousing across five sites, has received AA rating from the BRCGS (Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standard, formerly the British Retail Consortium). This accreditation “ensures the quality and safety of products during their storage and distribution throughout the supply chain”, the company said.

The accreditation process took nine months and was overseen by Lanchester Wines’ logistics manager, Richard Lewin. He said: “Effectively, this accreditation ensures health and safety for the product as we must conform at every stage, from the initial receipt of goods, through processing and until the products leave our care.

“Most of the processes involved in our BRCGS accreditation were already in place however the certification now means these processes are formally acknowledged which is a testament to the hard work of our team.”

Lanchester Wines’ warehouses hold around 37,000,000 bottles and manage 1,800 wine pallet movements per day, the company said, across both its own brands and that of its bonded warehouse customers. These warehouses also hold all wine bottled at sister business Greencroft Bottling, which is also BRCGS AA+ rated.

The BRCGS accreditation also stipulates all Lanchester Wines’ logistical suppliers must conform to BRCGS standard processes.

