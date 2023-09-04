Lanchester Wines achieves BRC AA accreditation

By Lucy Britner
 | 04 September, 2023

County Durham-based Lanchester Wines has achieved BRC accreditation for storage and distribution – an accreditation the company said is only held by two other UK wine businesses.

Lanchester, which operates around one million sq ft of bonded warehousing across five sites, has received AA rating from the BRCGS (Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standard, formerly the British Retail Consortium). This accreditation “ensures the quality and safety of products during their storage and distribution throughout the supply chain”, the company said.

The accreditation process took nine months and was overseen by Lanchester Wines’ logistics manager, Richard Lewin. He said: “Effectively, this accreditation ensures health and safety for the product as we must conform at every stage, from the initial receipt of goods, through processing and until the products leave our care.

“Most of the processes involved in our BRCGS accreditation were already in place however the certification now means these processes are formally acknowledged which is a testament to the hard work of our team.”

Lanchester Wines’ warehouses hold around 37,000,000 bottles and manage 1,800 wine pallet movements per day, the company said, across both its own brands and that of its bonded warehouse customers. These warehouses also hold all wine bottled at sister business Greencroft Bottling, which is also BRCGS AA+ rated.

The BRCGS accreditation also stipulates all Lanchester Wines’ logistical suppliers must conform to BRCGS standard processes.

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Diageo launches alcohol-free Captain Morgan
  2. Diageo, Distill Ventures invest in Japan’s…
  3. Black Sheep buyer snaps up Brew by Numbers
  4. Jameson, Absolut, Malibu and Kahlua drive…
  5. Nouveau wine changes name to New Theory
  6. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  7. Sexism still rife in whisky industry
  8. The latest in organic and biodynamic drinks
  9. Premiumisation trend continues despite inflation…
  10. Cherubino Wines buys Margaret River Winemakers…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95