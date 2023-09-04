BrewDog names new COO

By Lucy Britner
 | 04 September, 2023

BrewDog has appointed James Arrow to the role of chief operating officer.

Arrow, who joins the brewer from Boots Opticians, will report to BrewDog CEO and co-founder James Watt.

Boots Opticians is part of the wider international division of Walgreens Boots Alliance where Arrow is currently managing director. He will join BrewDog this month.

Arrow replaces David McDowall who left BrewDog to join Stonegate Group as CEO earlier this year.

Arrow said: “I am looking forward to bringing my experience to the company as it embarks on the next stage of its growth journey, in particular we will aim to profitably capitalise on the huge opportunity of the global bar roll-out programme, as well as further taking market share from the majors.”

Arrow’s appointment follows the appointment of Chris Fielden as BrewDog’s first chief supply chain officer, John Graham as CEO of BrewDog USA and the announcement that C&A chief executive Giny Boer has joined the company’s board as an independent non-executive director.





