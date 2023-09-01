Plumpton College names Sam Linter wine director

Plumpton College has named Sam Linter as the new wine director of its wine division.

A spokesperson for the college said Linter will replace Dr Greg Dunn.

The appointment comes four months after Linter announced that she would leave Bolney Wine Estate. The Sussex estate was set up by Linter’s parents in 1972, and sold to Freixenet Copestick last year.

In addition to her new role at Plumpton College, Linter continues her current role as the chair of trade organisation WineGB.

"I am excited about the prospects of the next phase in my journey and eagerly anticipate the fresh challenge that lies ahead,” said Linter. “Leveraging my expertise and experience, I am eager to contribute to education and empower the next generation of wine entrepreneurs and winemakers.”

Principal of Plumpton College Jeremy Kerswell added: “I am confident that Sam Linter's exceptional track record, unwavering dedication, and visionary leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of wine education and innovation within our institution. Her appointment as the wine director reflects Plumpton College's ongoing commitment to excellence and its mission to drive growth and innovation in the field of wine.”

