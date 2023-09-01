The Bottle Shop Brixham to close

By Lucy Britner
 | 01 September, 2023

The owners of The Bottle Shop in Brixham have announced the closure of the business, amid rising costs.

A post on the shop’s social media accounts said: “We’ve been struggling with rising costs, decreased spending and a host of other financial issues since January. We kept going as long as we could and tried everything we could think of but unfortunately we can’t keep going anymore.”

According to local reports, the business, which specialised in craft beer and spirits, was opened in 2022 by mother and son Katrina and James Wade. The Wades also started Brixham Gin, which was linked to The Bottle Shop.   

In a separate post on the gin brand’s Instagram, a note said Brixham Gin is now on hiatus. The Wades stepped down as directors of the brand earlier this year and the social media post said the brand is now under new management.

“While we explore the future of the brand, we are temporarily shutting down operations and will not be trading until further notice,” the post said.  

