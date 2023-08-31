Jameson, Absolut, Malibu and Kahlua drive Pernod Ricard’s FY23 UK performance

Pernod Ricard has reported a single-digit sales increase in the UK, as part of its full-year 2023 results announcement.

The company said today that sales in the UK were up 2% in the 12 months to the end of June, with “dynamic double-digit sales from Jameson, Absolut, Malibu and Kahlua”. The company reported share gains in the UK on-trade.

Overall, global group net sales rose 10% in organic terms, to EUR12.137 billion. Profits lifted 11% to EUR3.348 billion. Pernod Ricard cited six categories that are driving around 85% of growth: Scotch whisky, Irish whiskey, Cognac & brandies, vodka, gin and Indian whiskies.

Chivas Brothers, the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whisky, reported a 17% net sales lift, taking total sales to a ten-year high for the division.

Pernod Ricard chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard said: “Pernod Ricard once again delivered a very strong full-year performance, achieving double-digit broadbased growth in sales and earnings despite a volatile environment. The relevance of our growth strategy, the desirability of our brands and the unwavering commitment and agility of our teams enabled us to gain share in most markets and strengthen pricing. Our transformational journey continues to accelerate through the deployment of tech and data-powered organisational, sales and marketing initiatives. We are making solid progress on our sustainability and responsibility roadmap to 2030. While the environment in FY24 remains challenging, I am confident in Pernod Ricard’s ability to deliver on its medium-term objectives.”

