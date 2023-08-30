Diageo launches alcohol-free Captain Morgan

By Lucy Britner
 | 30 August, 2023

Diageo has lined up its first alcohol-free dark spirit alternative, as it looks to tap into trends around both low/no alcohol and rum.

Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% launches across grocery, wholesale, convenience and on-trade channels from September 1.

Diageo said the new product has taken two years to develop and it has been created with “intricate layers of flavour, starting with rich notes of caramel, molasses, vanilla and warm brown spices”.

Simple serves include mixing 50ml of Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% with cola.

Samori Gambrah, global brand director at Captain Morgan said: “With a resurgence of rum as a drink of choice and 47% of UK adults switching between alcohol and low and alcohol-free drinks, Captain Morgan 0.0% is perfectly placed to not only meet growing demand but also give those looking to moderate their consumption a new alternative.”

Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% joins Guinness 0.0%, Tanqueray 0.0% and Gordons 0.0% in the Diageo portfolio.

