Nouveau wine changes name to New Theory

By Lucy Britner
 | 29 August, 2023

Low intervention wine company Nouveau has changed its name as it looks to better connect with its audience.

New Theory is owned by Charlie and Thom Bradley, who work with South African winemakers to bring low intervention wines to the UK. The website includes both direct-to-consumer and wholesale services.

Co-founder Thom Bradley said: “We wanted to create a brand for wine that doesn’t take itself too seriously. People like the idea of belonging to a movement. This, blended with an arms-wide-open approach from us, seems to be what's fuelling our growth."

The wines include Love Bite – an old vine Cinsault from Stellenbosch, White Lies – a skin contact Pinot Gris also from Stellenbosch,  and Pot Luck – a pet nat Pinotage from Swartland.

