Black Sheep buyer snaps up Brew by Numbers

The company that acquired both Yorkshire-based Black Sheep Brewery and Peckham-based Brick Brewery has purchased London's Brew By Numbers (BBNo).

BBNo called in administrators from Evelyn Partners earlier this year, citing difficulties caused by the pandemic and escalating prices.

The administrators said today that Breal Capital had bought the company, marking its third brewery acquisition this year.

A spokesperson for Breal said: “BBNo have a unique, well established product range, and equally well-known brand. They will add considerable value to the wider product offerings of Brick and Black Sheep breweries.”

Colin Hardman, a partner at Evelyn Partners and a joint administrator for BBNo, said he has seen widespread pressure in the brewing industry over the past few years “due in particular to the pandemic, the post-Brexit complexity of export paperwork, increased materials costs, reduced discretionary spending and changes to beer duty laws”.

“This has resulted in numerous microbreweries being forced to close in recent years," he added. "It therefore comes as no surprise that the latest SIBA Craft Beer Report noted that 63% of its members said their business priority is survival. We are therefore even more delighted to have rescued this pioneering and much-loved brand."

Evelyn Partners kept the business trading throughout the sale process and said the deal has preserved jobs for all employees. Financial details were not disclosed.

It is also widely reported that Breal Capital this week rescued hybrid wine bar, Vinoteca, from administration.

