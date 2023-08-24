Majestic sees rise in organic wine sales

Majestic has predicted that the organic wine category is set for large-scale growth after a surge in sales compared to the last financial year.

Shared ahead of Organic September, the retailer’s latest figures have shown a 22% increase in sales of organic wine in the first five months of this financial year compared to the same time period in 2022. In line with rising demand for organic wine, Majestic has increased its range from 50 to 67 wines.

Now, Majestic is predicting organic wine sales will double over the course of the next three years.

Majestic’s chief operating officer, Rob Cooke, said: “We listen to our customers every day and know that demand for organic wines - both from people shopping in our stores and from our portfolio of on-trade partners - is growing at pace.”

Cooke attributed the category boom to increased consumer awareness around sustainability. “Attitudes are clearly changing as consumers make more planet-friendly purchases,” he said, adding: “We’ve already seen a huge uplift in organic sales, and that's a trend we believe will continue in the years to come.”

Related articles: