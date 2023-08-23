SITT Autumn welcomes WSTA debate

By Lucy Britner
 | 23 August, 2023

The Specialist Importers Trade Tasting, taking place next month, will feature a live discussion with the Wine & Spirit Trade Association (WSTA).

Drinks Retailing editor Lucy Britner will join WSTA chief executive Miles Beale and WSTA project consultant Simon Cairns to address the major issues facing independents.

This session, called Independents’ Day, will include exclusive data from the SITT independents survey as well as a Q&A session, where attendees will have the opportunity to ask for the WSTA's support on the issues that are having the greatest impact on their businesses.

The discussion, which will take place in both London and Manchester at 12.30pm, is open to exhibitors and trade visitors. To register, click here.

Britner said: “From duty changes, red tape, labelling and beyond, our SITT survey brings together several major issues facing independents. We’re excited to welcome both Miles and Simon to London and Manchester, where specialist importers and independent retailers will have the opportunity to talk directly to the WSTA about these issues as well as find out what the WSTA is doing to support the trade.”

The event will also feature a spotlight on Alentejo, with masterclasses in London and Manchester at 2pm.

SITT is free to attend for buyers from independent wine merchants, wholesalers and sommeliers working in restaurants, pubs, hotels and bars. SITT Autumn talks place on Monday September 18 at Battersea Arts Centre. SITT Manchester is on Wednesday September 20 at Etc Venues. To register, click here

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Au Vodka partners with Huboo in direct-to-consumer…
  2. Merchandising cider - analysis
  3. The opportunity for cider cocktails - analysis…
  4. Sustainability, price and the role of the…
  5. Scotch whisky export figures highlight premium…
  6. Cider brands vs inflation
  7. Jim & Tonic lines up rum distillery
  8. Freixenet Copestick redesigns I Heart wine
  9. Westons looks to boost cider sales with off-trade…
  10. Laphroaig in sustainable packaging makeover

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95