SITT Autumn welcomes WSTA debate

The Specialist Importers Trade Tasting, taking place next month, will feature a live discussion with the Wine & Spirit Trade Association (WSTA).

Drinks Retailing editor Lucy Britner will join WSTA chief executive Miles Beale and WSTA project consultant Simon Cairns to address the major issues facing independents.

This session, called Independents’ Day, will include exclusive data from the SITT independents survey as well as a Q&A session, where attendees will have the opportunity to ask for the WSTA's support on the issues that are having the greatest impact on their businesses.

The discussion, which will take place in both London and Manchester at 12.30pm, is open to exhibitors and trade visitors. To register, click here.

Britner said: “From duty changes, red tape, labelling and beyond, our SITT survey brings together several major issues facing independents. We’re excited to welcome both Miles and Simon to London and Manchester, where specialist importers and independent retailers will have the opportunity to talk directly to the WSTA about these issues as well as find out what the WSTA is doing to support the trade.”

The event will also feature a spotlight on Alentejo, with masterclasses in London and Manchester at 2pm.

SITT is free to attend for buyers from independent wine merchants, wholesalers and sommeliers working in restaurants, pubs, hotels and bars. SITT Autumn talks place on Monday September 18 at Battersea Arts Centre. SITT Manchester is on Wednesday September 20 at Etc Venues. To register, click here.



Related articles: