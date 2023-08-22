Purato rebrands to highlight sustainability credentials

By Rachel Badham
 | 22 August, 2023

Sicilian Wine brand Purato has undergone a packaging redesign as brand owners look to communicate sustainability values to consumers.

Launched to coincide with Purato’s 13th year of production, the new packaging emphasises the brand's key credentials on the front label: vegan-friendly, organic and carbon neutral. 

Further information about Purato’s credentials has been added to the back label, including the brand’s Equalitas certification which spans social, environmental and economic sustainability. 

Stefano Girelli, managing director of Purato supplier, The Wine People, said: “We have a lot of information that we feel is important to communicate to the consumer.

“But it’s important to get the balance right - to get our messages across, reassuring the consumer that they are buying the right wine, without bombarding them with facts and figures.  We hope that we have achieved this with the evolution of the Purato branding.”

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Au Vodka partners with Huboo in direct-to-consumer…
  2. Merchandising cider - analysis
  3. The opportunity for cider cocktails - analysis…
  4. Sustainability, price and the role of the…
  5. Scotch whisky export figures highlight premium…
  6. Cider brands vs inflation
  7. Jim & Tonic lines up rum distillery
  8. Freixenet Copestick redesigns I Heart wine
  9. Westons looks to boost cider sales with off-trade…
  10. Laphroaig in sustainable packaging makeover

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95