Drinks industry events round-up

A round-up of upcoming trade events

Wimbledon Beer Fest

September 1 - 3

Unit 8, 19 Prince Georges Rd, London

Featuring around 70 beers from across the world, this year's festival will also offer visitors the chance to try a selection of 20 British cask ales, as well as cider, wine, cocktails and food from local London eateries.

WineGB Trade & Press Tasting



September 5

Battersea Arts Centre, London

This year's tasting will highlight a variety of wines now made in the UK including still wines from the 2022 vintage, 2018 sparkling wines and Pet Nat wines. This event will also be the first held WineGB tasting held at this venue.

ABS 2023 Portfolio Tasting

September 6

The Stables, 25 Shelton Street, Covent Garden

The sixth annual ABS tasting will be held in a new venue with around 50 producers expected to be in attendance. 5 Cider Is Wine producers will also attend the event to discuss the category.

Rioja 100km of Diversity trade tasting

September 6

The Lowry Hotel, 50 Dearmans Place, Manchester

The 100km of Diversity tasting will showcase both imported Rioja wines and those seeking representation in the UK. It will also host a seminar by Sarah Jane Evans MW.



Wines of Chile Annual Trade Tasting 2023

September 13

Lindley Hall, London

With around 250 wines available to taste, the annual trade event will feature two masterclasses by Alistair Cooper MW to provide an insight into the current Chilean wine scene.

Flint Wines USA Tasting 2023

September 18

Brunswick House, 30 Wandsworth Rd, London

Showcasing Flint Wines' USA porfolio, producers include Failla, Chanin, Cristom, Gramercy Cellars and Tyler Winery.

SITT Autumn - London

September 18

Battersea Arts Centre, Lavender Hill, Clapham Junction

The annual Specialist Importers Trade Tasting, which is geared towards independent drinks retailers, will be held at a new venue in London. More exhibitors are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

SITT Autumn - Manchester

September 20

etc. venues, 11 Portland Street, Manchester

SITT London's sister event, SITT Manchester, will host a range of up-and-coming producers from both classic and emerging regions. The exhibitor list will be announced soon.

Bordeaux Grands Crus Classés 2019-2022 Tasting

October 11

Church House, Westminster

The tasting will offer vistors the chance to try 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 vintages from the region, with 10 Château's confirmed to attend.

London Cocktail Week

October 12 - 22

Various locations

The 14th annual festival will see a series of events geared towards cocktail enthusiasts, as well as the return of its Curated Cocktail Tours across major London bars.

Dartington Georgian Wine Festival

October 13 - 15

Dartington Trust, Dartington

Celebrating the Georgian wine industry, the festival will include wine masterclasses led by Sarah Abbott and Justin Howard Sneyd. Visitors will also be able to sample Georgian food.

RumFest

October 14 - 16

ILEC Conference Centre, Fulham, London

From Saturday 14 to Sunday 15 October, RumFest’s consumer show will welcome rum bars, brands, mixologists and master blenders, who will present a series of workshops, seminars, tastings, demonstrations and competitions over the two days. The RumFest Trade Show & Conference, in partnership with DR's sister title Class magazine, takes place on Monday 16 October and will see new and boutique rum brands showcasing their products to industry professionals, buyers and decision makers from influential retailers.

Crus Bourgeois du Médoc Tasting

November 15

One Great George Street, London

Visitors will have the opportunity to taste the latests vintage release from a selection of member Château from across the Médoc appellations plus the 3 tier levels: Cru Bourgeois, Cru Bourgeois Supérieur and Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel. More details about the tasting are due to be shared in the coming months.

To tell us about your trade event, email rachel.badham@agilemedia.co.uk

