Laphroaig in sustainable packaging makeover

Beam Suntory has revamped the packaging for its Islay Scotch whisky brand, Laphroaig, as it looks to reduce CO2 emissions by 30%.

The new packaging design retains the green bottle with black and white label but replaces the plastic bar top with a beech wood alternative. The new packs also switch out the secondary packaging tube for “a more recycling-friendly” carton. The company said the new packaging will result in a reduction of 1,184.74 tons of greenhouse gases per year.

“The Laphroaig distillery has been making whisky for over 200 years, and it is fundamentally important we take steps to reduce our environmental impact and protect the natural resources we rely upon,” said Chris Richardson, VP global Scotch & Irish brands, Beam Suntory. “This new packaging is a good step forward in our global sustainability ambitions."

In addition to its new packaging, Laphroaig will also be renaming ‘Select’ to ‘Oak Select’ to reflect the role of casks in the flavour profile of the whisky. Oak Select will continue to be comprised of spirit taken from five different types of oak cask that are then blended to create the final expression. There will be no change to the whisky itself, the company said.

