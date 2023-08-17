Jim & Tonic lines up rum distillery

Gin distiller Jim & Tonic is to open a rum distillery and cocktail bar at Sugar House Island in Stratford.

The 4,000 sq ft space will join the company’s gin distillery and headquarters in the same development.

The Rum House will feature a cocktail bar on the ground floor, which will offer screenings and public events, a private events space for up to 150 people on the first floor and an open plan roof terrace bar on the top floor.

James Mark, founder and head distiller at Jim & Tonic said: "Since its inception in 2016, Jim & Tonic has evolved from one man with a van bringing quality gins and their perfect serves to the masses, to a multi-faceted company, comprising spirit production, event services and venue management. With the move of our corporate headquarters to Sugar House Island, we sought to establish a single brand house that epitomizes everything our brand is about. Within this, The Rum House will be the shining star. A trend setting distillery, using the latest innovations to run as sustainably as possible.”

Financial details behind the investment were not disclosed.

