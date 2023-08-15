Freixenet Copestick redesigns I Heart wine

Freixenet Copestick has rolled out a new look for its I Heart brand, in the first redesign since the wine’s launch in 2011.

The new label features an embossed logo and “clear colourful varietals and taste descriptors”.

Managing director, Robin Copestick said: “Since its beginnings as a doodle on a notepad, I Heart has always been about keeping it simple and keeping the consumer at its heart. With improved standout, this new design will further help consumers navigate the complex wine category with ease and provides the reassurance that they will be able to find a great tasting, great value, wine.”

The updated design will start with I Heart Blush Pinot Grigio, landing in stores from September. The rest of the UK range will follow later in the year.

To inform consumers on the new look, neck hangers will be placed across key SKUs available in major grocers. This will be supported by digital screen activity across convenience outlets.

Consumers of I Heart are also invited to star in the redesign photoshoot in October. As part of a monthly social media initiative, Random Acts of Wineness, I Heart followers will be given the chance to feature as part of the wider marketing campaign and win prizes.

