Westons looks to boost cider sales with off-trade promotion

Westons Cider has launched an on-pack promotion for its Stowford Press range as brand owners strive to drive cider sales among off-trade retailers throughout autumn and winter.

The ‘Stowford Press Big Night In’ competition will run from August 2023 until March 2024 across Stowford’s original Apple Cider in 10 and four-packs, as well as the brand’s new Stowford Press Low Alcohol cans.

Every product will feature a promotional code which can be entered into the Westons website, offering consumers the chance to win a selection of prizes centred on home drinking occasions.

To support the off-trade activity, Westons has also launched an OOH campaign across 695 sites situated close to retailers.

Sally McKinnon, head of marketing at Westons, said the promotional activity aims to boost the momentum of the cider category beyond summer.

“This competition offers retailers a fantastic opportunity to make the most of consumer excitement as cider season extends its charm beyond the summer months,” McKinnon said.

Related articles: