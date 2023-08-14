Majestic in Uber Eats tie-up

Majestic has partnered with Uber Eats as it looks to use rapid delivery to boost ecommerce ambitions.

The retailer said that as part of the tie-up, Majestic would be the headline partner for drinks and would appear at the top of the alcohol section on the Uber Eats app.

The partnership has initially launched through eight Majestic stores: Birmingham, Brighton, Cambridge, Clapham, Esher, Notting Hill, St John’s Wood and Westbury-on-Trym. The company said the initiative will roll out to a total of 177 stores by the end of October.

Majestic chief operating officer Rob Cooke said: “Our mission at Majestic is to help people discover and buy wines, beers and spirits they will love, and this partnership with Uber Eats will allow us to deliver to even more households whenever they need us.”

