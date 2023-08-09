Majestic opens Rugby store

Majestic has opened its first store of the 2023/24 financial year in Rugby, Warwickshire.

As company owners look to grow Majestic’s bricks-and-mortar presence, the Rugby site is the 204th Majestic store to open in the UK.

The 3,600sq ft shop, situated in Rugby’s Junction One Shopping Park, stocks around 1,200 wines, as well as beers, spirits and low/no products. Store colleagues will also offer customers free wine tastings from the in-store tasting counter.

Majestic CEO, John Colley, said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors in Rugby - a location we have had our eyes on for some time as part of our store expansion strategy.

“This is the first new store opening of our current financial year and we are excited about becoming a part of even more communities across the UK in the coming months.”

2022/23 saw five Majestic stores open, including the company’s first smaller format site in Harpenden.

Looking ahead, Majestic owners now plan to expand the chain further, with a new store set to open each month of the coming financial year. Upcoming openings include Newark, Crouch End, Christchurch and Chippenham.

