Can you still call an RTD a Porn Star Martini? Analysis

Last month, pre-mixed cocktails brand BuzzBallz announced the launch of a new flavour: the Pornstar Martini. Described as a modern classic, featuring “top quality vodka and passion fruit juice”, the 13.5% abv cocktail is the RTD version of a drink made popular in the early noughties by bar world legend, the late Douglas Ankrah.

And while it’s no surprise that this popular cocktail should appear as an RTD, what may cause a stir is the name.

Back in 2019, the Portman Group upheld a complaint about Marks & Spencer’s Porn Star Martini, with the complainant’s concern being that the RTD uses the words ‘Porn Star’ “which links the alcoholic product to sexual success”.

Although M&S pointed out the common use of the cocktail name, a spokesperson said at the time that “as a Portman Group co-signatory, we respect the ruling and will be changing the name to Passion Star Martini”.

The Passion Star Martini goes beyond M&S, too, with Pernod Ricard’s Absolut Vodka using the name on the brand's website, while the BBC opts for Passion Fruit Martini.

BuzzBallz country manager UK and Ireland, David Relph, says the brand’s latest launch is a limited-edition version of the famous Pornstar Martini which is “widely available in restaurants, cocktails bars and pubs across the country”.

“Owning its place as a true modern classic, the original serve was created in 2002 by mixologist Douglas Ankrah and has since established itself as part of cocktail culture. Consumer recognition of the cocktail is proven with Google data revealing the Pornstar Martini was the UK’s second most searched for cocktail with a monthly volume search of 80k plus. We really felt that we should give consumers what they are looking for.”

A spokesperson from Portman Group tells Drinks Retailing that the Independent Complaint Panel decision regarding the M&S Porn Star Martini involved a complaint concerning a specific product.

“As a complaints-led organisation, the panel considers each product on its own merits and on a case-by-case basis, though each decision helps inform the wider view on what is likely or not to be acceptable under the Code of Practice should a complaint arise,” the spokesperson says. “That being said, we do believe that the precedent set by the Panel in this instance means that Pornstar Martini as a name is not likely to be acceptable.”

The limited edition BuzzBallz Pornstar Martini launched alongside the rest of the range this month. And if there is a complaint, it looks like they can expect to hear from the Portman Group.

