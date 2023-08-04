Drinks Retailing Awards entry deadline extended

Retailers across the UK have one more week to enter the 2024 Drinks Retailing Awards (DRAs).

The extended deadline for entries is next Friday, August 11.

Independent and smaller scale retailers, including those that operate independently of a parent company, can enter a number of categories, all free of charge.

Those shortlisted will receive an invitation to the awards at London’s Dorchester Hotel on February 6, as well as an overnight stay at a nearby hotel.

The independent categories include: newcomer, hybrid, convenience, beer & cider retailer, wine retailer, spirits retailer, drinks retailer, Champagne and sparkling wine retailer, regional chain and two online categories. To find out more, or to enter, click here.

Shortlisted retailers will receive a mystery visit and/or interview from the DRA judging team. The winners are announced at the event on February 6.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER NOW

Related articles: