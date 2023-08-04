Drinks Retailing Awards entry deadline extended

By News desk
 | 04 August, 2023

Retailers across the UK have one more week to enter the 2024 Drinks Retailing Awards (DRAs).

The extended deadline for entries is next Friday, August 11.

Independent and smaller scale retailers, including those that operate independently of a parent company, can enter a number of categories, all free of charge.

Those shortlisted will receive an invitation to the awards at London’s Dorchester Hotel on February 6, as well as an overnight stay at a nearby hotel.

The independent categories include: newcomer, hybrid, convenience, beer & cider retailer, wine retailer, spirits retailer, drinks retailer, Champagne and sparkling wine retailer, regional chain and two online categories. To find out more, or to enter, click here.

Shortlisted retailers will receive a mystery visit and/or interview from the DRA judging team. The winners are announced at the event on February 6.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER NOW

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Chapel Down gets green light for £32 million…
  2. New alcohol duty regime comes into play
  3. The plastic packaging debate - analysis
  4. Sustainability in low/no - analysis
  5. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  6. Diageo sees full-year sales lift
  7. Duty changes and the sparkling opportunity…
  8. Hattiers rum lines up price rises ahead of…
  9. New drinks launches - July 2023
  10. Interview - Melissa Draycott, González Byass…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95