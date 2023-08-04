Amber Beverage UK merges with Indie Brands

Amber Beverage UK (ABUK) has integrated with Indie Brands to create a combined business.

The company will release a consolidated portfolio for the first time, from this month, which will includes brands such as Kah Tequila, Luxardo liqueurs, wines from Familia Martínez Zabala and the Stoli range from the previous ABUK portfolio, together with Don Papa, Arran Scotch whisky and Fortaleza from the Indie Brands portfolio.

ABUK said Indie Brands will continue trading and will remain fully operational “until further notice”.

Amber Beverage Group acquired a majority stake in Indie Brands in 2020, and for a period the management and operations of both businesses remained distinct. Following the appointment of ex-Enotria & Coe’s Sam Thackeray as the new CEO of ABUK in January 2023, an integration process has consolidated all functions and operations across both businesses.

In June 2023, both ABUK and Indie Brands relocated from their respective offices in the East Midlands and Gravesend to a single office on London’s Charlotte Street. Also in June, the stockholding of both businesses was consolidated in one single physical warehouse, shortly followed by a consolidated virtual warehouse. Trade customers can now place a single order for both businesses’ portfolios.

Thackeray said: “It has been an exciting first half of the year and we have made enormous progress in integrating ABUK and Indie Brands. I am very much looking forward to delivering a more seamless experience to our UK trade customers through our new systems and processes, as well as providing greater focus and clarity around what ABUK stands for. This enhanced focus will enable us to maximise opportunity for all brand owners within our portfolio, and to penetrate all channels of the UK market more thoroughly than ever before.”

