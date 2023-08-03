Curious Vines launches survey for women in wine

By Rachel Badham
 | 03 August, 2023

Curious Vines has launched its first survey to gather insights from women working in the UK wine industry.

Created in collaboration with drinks industry research company Proof Insight, the survey is open to women across the wine sector. This includes communication, hospitality, marketing, sales, buying, distribution, operations and more. 

Queena Wong, founder of the Curious Vines networking platform for women in the wine industry, said the data will be essential in highlighting what the “main issues are for women working in the UK”.

“This survey will give women a chance to tell the industry what their experience is really like. I want proper statistics to tell me if there are issues that need to be addressed.”

To complete the questionnaire, click here. The survey closes on August 16.

