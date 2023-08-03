New drinks launches - August 2023

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

SPIRITS

Oxford Rye Whisky 2018 Harvest

50% abv

£55

USP: The recipe of mixed populations of heritage grains is 90% Maslin (rye and wheat grown together) and 10% malted barley. This whisky is double-distilled in both pot and column stills and laid down in American oak casks and a selection of ex-wine casks. With the warmer and drier spring and summer seasons in 2018, yields were slightly lower compared to 2017.

Glencadam 18 Years Old

46% abv

£145



USP: Following a limited-edition run, the single malt whisky is set to become a permanent part of Glencadam’s range with this relaunch. Master distiller, Robert Fleming, said: “It’s great to have the expression back. Beautifully balanced and creamy, it’s clear to see why there is such demand for Glencadam 18 Years Old Single Malt.”

Maison Courvoisier - Courvoisier Mizunara

£2,500

USP: Created as a collaboration between Maison Courvoisier’s chief blender, Thibaut Hontanx, and House of Suntory’s chief blender, Shinji Fukuyo, the second edition of the Cognac has been aged in both Cognac oak and Japanese Mizunara oak casks. It will be available from Harvey Nichols, Harrods and Selfridges.

Goalong whiskey range

40% - 48% abv

£37.75 - £59.95

USP: The Whisky Exchange has added Goalong’s range to its portfolio, making them the first Chinese whiskies available to the UK market. The range consists of three products: the 5 Year Old Bourbon & Brandy Cask Single Malt Chinese Whiskey, the 5 Year Old Bourbon Cask Single Malt Chinese Whiskey, and the Blended Chinese Whiskey. Head of buying at The Whisky Exchange, Dawn Davies MW, said: “We have recently seen a growing interest in whiskies that come from all over the world, not just those that from traditional whisky producing countries, so to add the first Chinese whisky to our range and introduce it to the UK is very exciting.”

The Balvenie - A Revelation of Cask and Character whisky

47.5% abv

£307



USP: The 19YO limited-edition single malt whisky has been released as part of The Stories Collection by The Balvenie. It is the first whisky in The Balvenie range to have been spearheaded by the distillery’s new sole malt master, Kelsey McKechnie, who previously held the role as a joint position with David Stewart MBE.

WINE

Everflyht Rosé de Saignée 2020

£40

USP: Everflyht’s new wine is a blend of Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier from the winery’s single estate vineyard in Ditchling, East Sussex. It is described as “fruit-forward” with notes of “ripe cherries and summer red fruits, balanced with subtle layers of patisserie and candied notes”.

Joy wine range

£7.50 each

USP: Launched by Concha y Toro with the aim of engaging younger drinkers, the new wine range consists of four products: Fruity Rosé, Bright White, Juicy Red and Orange Spritz. Brand owners are looking to promote a “shareable new wine-drinking experience”, with a focus on social drinking occasions.

Related articles: