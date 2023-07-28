One week left to enter Drinks Retailing Awards

By News desk
 | 28 July, 2023

Retailers across the UK are being urged to get their entries in for the 2024 Drinks Retailing Awards (DRAs).

The deadline for entries is next Friday, August 4.

Independent and smaller scale retailers, including those that operate independently of a parent company, can enter a number of categories, free of charge.

Those shortlisted will receive an invitation to the awards at London’s Dorchester Hotel on February 6, as well as an overnight stay at a nearby hotel.

The independent categories include: newcomer, hybrid, convenience, beer & cider retailer, wine retailer, spirits retailer, drinks retailer, Champagne and sparkling wine retailer, regional chain and two online categories. To find out more, or to enter, click here.

Shortlisted retailers will receive a mystery visit and/or interview from the DRA judging team. The winners are announced at the event on February 6. 

ENTER NOW





