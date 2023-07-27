Illva Saronno names Marco Ferrari CEO

By Lucy Britner
 | 27 July, 2023

Disaronno owner Illva Saronno has named Marco Ferrari as its next CEO.

Ferrari, who is currently CEO at Gruppo Montenegro, will take up the role on October 1. He replaces Aldino Marzorati, who maintains the position of president.  

Prior to Gruppo Montenegro, Ferrari was CMO at Stoli Group.

Ferrari said: “I am thrilled to join a solid and successful group like Illva Saronno Group. I think there are all the ingredients to continue guiding it towards long lasting growth. Illva Saronno Group has a history full of successes. I will commit myself to give my contribution to make it bigger and bigger in a very competitive market. I thank the Reina family very much for their trust and Aldino for the excellent condition in which he leaves this wonderful company."

Besides Disaronno, Illva Saronno counts Tia Maria and The Busker Irish Whiskey among its brands, as well as Corvo, Florio and Duca di Salaparuta wines. 

