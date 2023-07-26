Jameson partners with English Football League

Jameson Irish whiskey has been announced as an official partner of the English Football League (EFL). The collaboration is a continuation of Jameson’s activity in UK football, following a sponsorship deal with small-side pitch provider Powerleague.

With the EFL season set to kick off next week, the four-year deal will see Jameson branding - such as pitch-side advertisements with responsible drinking messaging - at League One and League Two matches, plus the Sky Bet Championship and EFL’s Wembley finals. Jameson branding will also be present across EFL’s 72 member clubs.

Elsewhere, the Pernod Ricard-owned brand will be featured on EFL’s social media channels and website.

Leanne Banks, marketing director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: “Football brings people together in so many ways and building on Jameson’s existing partnerships within the grassroots community, we’re excited to be supporting the EFL and its member clubs over the next four years.”

