Tennent’s lager in seven-figure ad campaign

C&C Group has launched its “biggest ever marketing drive in more than eight years” for its Tennent’s lager brand.

The campaign includes a TV commercial, refreshed brand identity and activity in both the on and off trade.

The seven-figure push centres around the brand’s Scottish heritage and features the expression ‘Oooft’ as well as the song Shout by Lulu.

To celebrate the launch of Raised in Scotland, Tennent’s is giving away glassware through selected retailers. The pint glass, limited to 6000 units, features a new Raised in Scotland illustration. The promotion will be available in selected Tesco stores until August 7 and then from selected Co-op stores across central Scotland from August 16 until September 6.

Paul Menzies, C&C’s brand and marketing director (beer) said: “This is the biggest investment we’ve made in the brand in quite some time, and we’re excited to see it go live. With an evolved visual identity, new guiding positioning and a full POS roll out, it was time to remind people why Tennent’s stands apart and hopefully raise a smile while doing so.”

