Portman Group updates guidance to protect under-18s

Industry watchdog the Portman Group had updated its guidance around marketing techniques that appeal to underage drinkers, following a new report from a children’s marketing company.

Kids Industries’ Marketing that appeals to under 18s report reviews marketing techniques that are used to appeal to children and teenagers outside of the alcohol industry. As part of the report, Kids Industries outlined six marketing techniques that are used to appeal to children and teenagers in FMCG marketing, including colour, characters, brand names and flavours.

According to the Portman Group, 85% of complaints about alcohol marketing and packaging in 2022 related to Code rule 3.2(h): Particular appeal to under-18s.

The updated guidance aims to help the alcohol industry market and package products in a way that does not have a particular appeal to under-18s.

Matt Lambert, CEO of the Portman Group said: “These insights are incredibly important to enhance understanding and application of the Code to ensure that we regulate effectively and protect under-18s from alcohol marketing. We have taken these learnings and updated our guidance on the Code rule, along with more recent decisions, and hope this will help the industry continue to market responsibly.”

To see the full guidance, click here.

