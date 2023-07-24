Havana Club rum in convenience activation

By Lucy Britner
 | 24 July, 2023

Pernod Ricard has lined up a limited-edition pack and marketing campaign for its Havana club rum brand, as it looks to boost sales through convenience and grocery.

The bottle, designed in collaboration with lifestyle brand Places+Faces, will feature Havana Club playing cards that illustrate key serves. The activation also includes merchandise in the Places+Faces style, including t-shirts and a hoody - 50% of the sales will go to Black Learning Achievement and Mental Health.

The campaign features digital, social and out-of-home activity, as well as POS material for grocery and convenience stores.

Josh McCarthy, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: “Over the last few years we’ve built a solid position as a street culture icon amongst Generation Z, and this partnership continues a run of authentic collaborations from the bestselling rum brand.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Philip Tuck MW dies following cycling accident…
  2. Satisfying the low/no impulse - NIQ
  3. Gen Z proves low/no alcohol is no fad –…
  4. Industry braced for impact of new duty rates
  5. Can convenience remain king in a sustainable…
  6. How to make a success of branded spirits in…
  7. Shoreline Stores on bringing hospitality to…
  8. Cider category overview - NIQ
  9. Industry still under pressure as inflation…
  10. Chivas Brothers shares carbon reduction tech

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95