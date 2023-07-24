Havana Club rum in convenience activation

Pernod Ricard has lined up a limited-edition pack and marketing campaign for its Havana club rum brand, as it looks to boost sales through convenience and grocery.

The bottle, designed in collaboration with lifestyle brand Places+Faces, will feature Havana Club playing cards that illustrate key serves. The activation also includes merchandise in the Places+Faces style, including t-shirts and a hoody - 50% of the sales will go to Black Learning Achievement and Mental Health.

The campaign features digital, social and out-of-home activity, as well as POS material for grocery and convenience stores.

Josh McCarthy, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: “Over the last few years we’ve built a solid position as a street culture icon amongst Generation Z, and this partnership continues a run of authentic collaborations from the bestselling rum brand.”

Related articles: