Philip Tuck MW dies following cycling accident

Hatch Mansfield wine director Philip Tuck MW has died, after an accident in France. He was 59 years old.

Hatch Mansfield CEO Patrick McGrath released the following statement late yesterday: “It is with great sadness that we report that Philip Tuck MW, wine director at Hatch Mansfield has passed away this morning.

“Philip was involved in a cycling accident abroad and suffered a major injury from which he did not recover. More details at this early stage are not known and we ask that his family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

McGrath said the company would send out a “fuller appreciation of Philip and what he meant to us all” next week.

According to the Hatch Mansfield website, Tuck started his wine trade career at Avery’s of Bristol. He then worked in various winemaking jobs in places such as South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, California and Tuscany.

Tuck returned to help start up the 'new' HMA in 1994. He passed the MW exam in October 1999.

