Off-trade helps drive Chapel Down sales in H1 2023

English sparkling wine company Chapel Down has reported a 21% boost in sales for the six months to June 30.

In a trading update today, the company said net sales in the period were £8.37 million, up from £6.94 million in H1 2022.

Off-trade sales rose 25%, with Chapel Down’s market share at 36% in the six months, up from 31% in H1 2022. Citing NIQ stats, the company said the Chapel Down brand is “driving 80% of overall English sparkling wine category value growth” in the off-trade.

On-trade sales rose 20% and duty free listings, including at Heathrow and Gatwick, have contributed to export growth. Direct-to-consumer sales lifted 4%.

Elsewhere the producer said it expects another “successful and high yielding harvest” this year.

Chapel Down has also completed vineyard plantings at Boarley on the Kent Downs, which has added 118 acres of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Planning is underway for 2024 plantings, which is expected to take total acreage under vine to around 1,000 acres.

Andrew Carter, CEO, said: “Our focus remains on delivering significant growth in sparkling wine sales, margins, profits and cash flow, so we are extremely pleased with the powerful momentum of the business in the first half of the year. We are continuing to deliver on our growth plans by building our leadership position in the fast-growing English Sparkling wine category to deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Carter said the company’s target is to double the size of the business by 2026.

