One Stop franchisees celebrates 20th store opening

By Rachel Badham
 | 20 July, 2023

Brothers Daniel and Craig Wilson have opened their 20th One Stop store since first joining the convenience franchise in 2015. The pair now have the largest number of stores for a single One Stop franchisee.

The Wilson brothers initially joined One Stop with seven stores in the Scarborough area, turning over around £7 million. It is expected that by the end of this year, the brothers’ stores will be turning over an estimated £25 million. They now oversee around 200 One Stop staff members.

Daniel Wilson explained that the initial store opening is a key period in terms of gauging customer interest: “The initial information we get from One Stop about potential sites we’re interested in is absolutely key. The company is very data driven, so we can use One Stop’s expertise about how a store might perform.”

John Miller, head of franchise at One Stop, said the success of the Wilson brothers’ franchises is a demonstration of “how buoyant the convenience retail market” in spite of the cost of living crisis.

Speaking of the pair’s future plans, Daniel said “We will continue to open more stores, but we don’t have a set number, as I want us to manage things in a financially viable way.”

 

