Grape to Grain shuts Ramsbottom site

The owners of drinks shop and deli Grape to Grain have announced the closure of the Ramsbottom venue.

In a post on Instagram, the hybrid retailer said: “After five years we have finally been forced to pull the plug on our Ramsbottom branch of Grape to Grain. The usual combination of rising costs and dwindling sales in a faltering Rammy market mean we simply cannot keep our doors open. After watching incredible passion projects by talented and inspiring people close in Rammy over the last year, we hoped to be able to weather the storm but the writing is on the wall.

“The decision is not one we wanted to make but we have no choice so close we must.”

The post went on the thank both staff and customers. This weekend will be the last for the venue.

Grape and Grain operates another site in Prestwich, which the business confirmed is “staying open and in fact thriving”.

A spokesperson for Grape and Grain told Drinks Retailing that most of the team will still have a job. The spokesperson also confirmed that the online shop is "getting a new lease of life" and will be back up and running next week.

