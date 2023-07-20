Grape to Grain shuts Ramsbottom site

By Lucy Britner
 | 20 July, 2023

The owners of drinks shop and deli Grape to Grain have announced the closure of the Ramsbottom venue.

In a post on Instagram, the hybrid retailer said: “After five years we have finally been forced to pull the plug on our Ramsbottom branch of Grape to Grain. The usual combination of rising costs and dwindling sales in a faltering Rammy market mean we simply cannot keep our doors open. After watching incredible passion projects by talented and inspiring people close in Rammy over the last year, we hoped to be able to weather the storm but the writing is on the wall.

“The decision is not one we wanted to make but we have no choice so close we must.”

The post went on the thank both staff and customers. This weekend will be the last for the venue. 

Grape and Grain operates another site in Prestwich, which the business confirmed is “staying open and in fact thriving”.

A spokesperson for Grape and Grain told Drinks Retailing that most of the team will still have a job. The spokesperson also confirmed that the online shop is "getting a new lease of life" and will be back up and running next week.

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Molson Coors scraps CVs for certain jobs
  2. Gen Z proves low/no alcohol is no fad –…
  3. Carlsberg to lower strength of flagship following…
  4. The Wine Society lines up rPET bottle trial
  5. July - August 2023 issue out now
  6. Shoreline Stores on bringing hospitality to…
  7. Virgin Wines FY23 trading update
  8. Industry braced for impact of new duty rates
  9. New drinks launches - July 2023
  10. Make low/no craft beer’s voice heard - Comment…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95