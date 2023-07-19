Georgia’s Teliani Valley wine to boost UK investment

By Rachel Badham
 | 19 July, 2023

Georgian wine producer Teliani Valley has announced plans to increase its investment in the UK as it looks to grow its presence in the market.

As part of the investment scheme, Teliani, which is distributed in the UK by Boutinot, will be expanding its promotional and marketing operations over the next three years. 

Kickstarting the activity, the producer is set to sponsor the Dartington Georgian Wine Festival this October.

Following this, it will be participating in the Three Wine Men festival in November, which is led by Oz Clarke, Tim Atkin MW and Olly Smith.

Looking to 2024, Teliani will be hosting its first 3-day Rtveli Celebration for the UK wine industry as it looks to educate the trade about the region. 

To complement the activity, the producer will be working with Swirl Wine Group to head up a trade sampling campaign. 

Financial details behind the investment were not disclosed.

 

