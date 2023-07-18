Kliro Capital acquires Intercontinental Brands

By Rachel Badham
 | 18 July, 2023

The former CEO and co-founder of Quintessential Brands has bought the drinks company behind Cactus Jack, Veroni Amaretto and Hawksbill Rum. 

Warren Scott, who divested his interest in Quintessential in July 2022, has acquired drinks manufacturer Intercontinental Brands (ICB) through his investment company Kliro Capital. 

Scott, founder of Kliro, said the company is looking to position itself as a leading supplier of “drinks products to UK retailers”. 

Kliro also announced that Simon Witham will be joining ICB as interim managing director. He was most recently part of the senior executive team at Quintessential.

Witham added: “I believe that there is significant potential for growth, and I look forward to working with the team to build on the company’s success.”

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. 

