Codorníu cava launches ad campaign

Cava producer Codorníu has lined up a new advertising campaign in the UK, as it looks to become the “market-leading cava by 2025”.

The producer, which exported five million bottles to the UK in 2022, said the campaign will feature across various London tube stations, taxis, and buses. Outside of London, activity will take place in Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham and Manchester.

Codorníu said the advertising campaign will feature the brand's “heritage, quality, and commitment to excellence” as well as showcase a recent brand update to better demonstrate premiumisation.

The brand’s packaging is also changing and will transition during 2023 in the UK market.

Financial details behind the campaign were not disclosed.

