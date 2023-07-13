July - August 2023 issue out now

In our annual sustainability issue, we’re taking a deep dive into the latest industry initiatives as drinks producers and retailers alike look to put the planet first.

As sustainable packaging becomes a priority for many brands, Christine Boggis explores the impact of recycled plastic wine bottles on ocean pollution (pages 19 - 22). Turning to sustainability credentials, Lucy Britner investigates why some drinks aren’t vegan and others remain uncertified (32 - 35), and Clint Cawood assesses key developments in organic and biodynamic drinks (30 - 31).

In this issue, our big interview is with González Byass UK’s managing director and former supermarket buyer Melissa Draycott, who shares her thoughts on duty changes and the resurgence of sherry among UK consumers (14 - 15).

Zooming in on the ever-growing world of low/no drinks, NIQ’s Rob Hallworth highlights how low/no retailers can tap into the impulse channel (11), while Rachel Badham takes a look at low/no brands that are prioritising sustainability and why this matters to retailers (24 - 27).

Elsewhere, Nigel Huddleston examines the latest social sustainability practices in the drinks industry (28 - 29), and drinks marketing agency YesMore suggests how retailers can strike a balance between convenience and sustainability (12 - 13).

Plus, read all of our regular features such as meet the maker and retailer profile (44 - 45), the Jeff Evans beer review (43) and Jason Millar’s wine column (16).

This issue also comes with our specialist Buyers' Guide to Cider which contains the ICC 2023 results as well as insights into the category.

TO READ THE DIGITAL EDITION, CLICK HERE

