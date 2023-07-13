Molson Coors scraps CVs for certain jobs

Molson Coors Beverage Co (MCBC) will no longer require candidates to provide details such as level of education and prior experience for certain roles.

The Carling owner said today that the jobs include ones in its HR division and on-trade sales and technical services teams, a department of around 500 people.

The brewer said the move would make the recruitment process “more inclusive and encourage a more diverse range of people to apply”.

Applicants for these roles will undergo “gamified, task-based psychometric assessments” to detect natural aptitude and suitability.

Phil Whitehead, MCBC managing director for Western Europe, said: “CVs simply aren’t necessary for all job roles. They encourage recruiters to focus on details, like the school or university someone went to, that don’t really speak to the person’s true potential. This increases the chances of unconscious bias creeping into the selection process and disadvantages those who didn’t get the opportunity to attend a great school or access internships and work experience.”

The approach launches alongside MCBC agreeing a new partnership with Bridge of Hope Careers, a recruitment portal that connects businesses with applicants from less advantaged backgrounds.

