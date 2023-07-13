Moth launches summer Margarita campaign

By Rachel Badham
 | 13 July, 2023

RTD brand Moth has launched an OOH advertising campaign with a focus on its pre-mixed Margarita cocktail. 

Running until July 17, the ‘Take us with you’ campaign will see advertising across the London underground as well as ads in other major UK cities such as Brighton, Manchester and Bristol. The OOH campaign will be supported by digital and social media activity.

The adverts centre on Moth’s Margarita with an emphasis on summer drinking occasions and the convenience of RTDs when on the go.

Sam Hunt, Moth co-founder, said the campaign is aiming to recruit new consumers into the RTD category while also appealing to Moth’s existing customer base: “It taps into the cocktail’s playful character and introduces this delicious drink to consumers, while further building a relationship with those who already know and love it.”

 

