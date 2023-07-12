Budweiser targets football fans with Women’s World Cup campaign

By Rachel Badham
 | 12 July, 2023

Budweiser has launched its football-focused off-trade campaign ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which the brand is set to sponsor.

Budweiser - which has been the official sponsor of the England women’s team since 2019 - will be promoting its connection with the World Cup through limited-edition packs of bottles and cans. 

The packs will feature FIFA branding as well as a scan-to-win competition. Prizes include TVs, beer vouchers and Perfect Draft home beer tapping machine. 50p from every 15 x 30cl pack purchased from Tesco will be donated to the FA Football Delivery Fund, which works to support adult women's football.

The on-pack activity will be complemented by OOH advertising, social media content and store-front displays that feature players from England’s women’s team.

Mark Wingfield-Digby, off-trade sales director at Budweiser Brewing Group, said: “At Budweiser, we’re big believers in the power of football to bring people together which is why we’re excited to launch our new limited-edition packs which will help shoppers get behind the Lionesses throughout the tournament.”

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Naked Wines names Rowan Gormley chair, delays…
  2. Gen Z proves low/no alcohol is no fad –…
  3. Aldi in Pimm’s Wimbledon stunt
  4. New drinks launches - July 2023
  5. Industry calls for clarity over Extended Producer…
  6. Utilising waste, reducing emissions - Berry…
  7. Make low/no craft beer’s voice heard - Comment…
  8. People in the trade still experience unacceptable…
  9. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  10. Interview: Simon Doyle, general manager, Concha…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95