Budweiser targets football fans with Women’s World Cup campaign

Budweiser has launched its football-focused off-trade campaign ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which the brand is set to sponsor.

Budweiser - which has been the official sponsor of the England women’s team since 2019 - will be promoting its connection with the World Cup through limited-edition packs of bottles and cans.

The packs will feature FIFA branding as well as a scan-to-win competition. Prizes include TVs, beer vouchers and Perfect Draft home beer tapping machine. 50p from every 15 x 30cl pack purchased from Tesco will be donated to the FA Football Delivery Fund, which works to support adult women's football.

The on-pack activity will be complemented by OOH advertising, social media content and store-front displays that feature players from England’s women’s team.

Mark Wingfield-Digby, off-trade sales director at Budweiser Brewing Group, said: “At Budweiser, we’re big believers in the power of football to bring people together which is why we’re excited to launch our new limited-edition packs which will help shoppers get behind the Lionesses throughout the tournament.”

