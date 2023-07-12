WSTA adds four to board in diversifcation drive

The Wine & Spirit Trade Association has named four new members of its board, after a recruitment campaign aimed at diversifying its composition.

The organisation put out an appeal for new blood in March, dropping the requirement for all board members to be the most senior people in their businesses.

The four new board members are all women, and were selected from 40 applicants. They will serve two-year terms.

Lorraine Copes (pictured) is the founder of Be Inclusive Hospitality, a social enterprise that aims to deliver initiatives to advance change in the hospitality, food and drink sectors.

Trish Lorimer is grocery controller at wine supplier Freixenet Copestick and a former Morrisons wine buyer.

Lara Sills is director of commercial operations at Taylor’s port and Bollinger supplier Mentzendorff, where she also leads corporate social responsibility projects.

Danielle Obbard is head of ecommerce at Rémy-Cointreau UK, managing a team covering commercial, operational and trade marketing roles.

WSTA chair Mark Riley said: “We have been able to bring on board a range of individuals with different perspectives and skills, who will also help us to promote greater diversity and inclusion.

“This has been a fantastic first experience in helping to find future leaders in the UK wine and spirit trade.”

