Cobra Beer targets adventurous consumers with food-focused rebrand

Cobra Beer has announced packaging redesigns across its entire range as brand owners look to consolidate Cobra’s status among foodies, particularly as consumers are increasingly inclined to try new cuisines.

The rebrand, which will be coupled with a food-centred campaign called ‘Where There’s Spice, There’s Cobra’ - aims to highlight Cobra’s potential to pair with Pan-Asian cuisine, and in particular, spicy food.

Cobra brand owners are also looking to target younger drinkers with the new ‘graffiti style’ packaging, in line with a recent survey - conducted on behalf of the company - that found 61% of this age group consider themselves adventurous in trying new cuisines.

Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE, company founder, said: “Cobra’s new creative puts the seal on our founding values - to create a beer that is irrefutably good to enjoy with spicy food. Britain’s taste buds are evolving and becoming more adventurous, and there’s an opportunity here for Cobra to sit at the heart of the Pan-Asian food revolution in the UK.”

The rebranded packaging will be rolled out in supermarkets across the UK including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Co-op and Asda.

