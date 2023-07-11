London Wine Fair 2024 to take place at Olympia

The organisers of London Wine Fair have said the 2024 edition will take place at Olympia, from May 20-22.

The news follows speculation that the event may move back to Excel in Docklands, the fair's home from 2001-2013.

New features for 2024 include “The Judgement of London” – in homage to the historic 1976 Judgement of Paris – with top Bordeaux estates tasted blind against their New World counterparts.

Organisers said the 2023 event played host to around 400 exhibitors and in the region of 10,000 visitors. This year’s event also saw the “highest number of re-bookings made on-site during a show, since at least 2017”. Those returning for 2024 include Hatch Mansfield, Enotria & Coe, ABS Wine Agencies, Felix Solis and Richmond Wine Agencies. Mentzendorff has also confirmed participation for next year.

Head of LWF, Hannah Tovey, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome back so many of the UK leading players so early on in the planning for 2024. It is particularly gratifying that some are returning after a significant break; a ringing endorsement not only for the importance of the London Wine Fair, but also for trading conditions in the UK. We are looking forward to announcing several new initiatives and ground-breaking content alongside our exhibitor news and content over the coming months.”

