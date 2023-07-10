WineGB trophy winners announced

The trophy winners of the WineGB Awards were announced late last week.

West Sussex’s Digby Fine English won Best Classic Cuvée Vintage and Top Sparkling for their 2013 Vintage Reserve Brut, and were also crowned Supreme Champion.

Sugrue South Downs took the trophies for Classic Cuvée NV/MV for Cuvée Dr Brendan O’Regan MV, Blanc de Blancs for their Cuvée Boz Coldharbour Single Vineyard 2015, as well as being named Best Boutique Producer.

Ridgeview’s Blanc de Noirs 2015 was named Best Blanc de Noirs, and Bluebell Vineyard Estates’ Hindleap Rosé 2016 was awarded the trophy for Best Sparkling Rosé.

Key wins were also gained by Essex’s Tuffon Hall Vineyard who won Best Still Rosé for their Pinot Noir Rosé, Beatrice 2022 and Sandridge Barton of Devon who picked up the trophy for Best Still Pinot Noir for their Pinot Noir 2020, which was also the joint winner of Top Still Wine.

Gusbourne was awarded the trophy for Best Chardonnay and named as the Joint Top Still Wine for their Chardonnay Guinevere 2021. Gusbourne was also awarded the trophy for Estate Winery of the Year. Fellow Kent producer Chapel Down scooped the trophy for Best Still Bacchus for their Kit's Coty Bacchus 2020 and Best Prestige Cuvée for their Kit's Coty Coeur de Cuvée 2016.

Sussex’s Wiston Estate won the Contract Winery Trophy and Hampshire’s Candover Brook was named Best Newcomer.

Two new trophies were introduced this year: the Pioneers’ Trophy - the first recipient if which was Ridgeview Sparkling Red Reserve NV, and the Sustainable Wine Trophy, awarded to the highest-scoring Sustainable Wines of Great Britain certified wine in this competition – this year’s winner is Gusbourne Chardonnay Guinevere 2021.

Susie Barrie MW, who is co-chair of the awards along with Oz Clarke, said: “What’s perhaps most satisfying about chairing this competition each year, beyond the sheer joy of being able to taste and compare so many of the UK’s finest wines, is seeing new names appear on the list of medals. For a competition like this to have value, it needs to attract the best of the best, whether new or established, large, medium or small. We want to taste the wines of producers who push the boundaries and are uncompromising in their quest for quality, and we have yet to be disappointed. A huge thank you to everyone who enters the WineGB Awards, I feel so lucky and privileged to judge this competition.”

