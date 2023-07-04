New drinks launches - July 2023

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

WINE

Adnams Petit Chablis, Domaine Roy, 2021

£18.99

USP: Adnams latest vintage is made from 100% single vineyard Chardonnay from Domaine Roy in the village of Fontenay-près-Chablis. It is said to have flavours of apple and lemon with a “refreshing acidity”.

Paxton Wines Baterista Shiraz

£36.99

USP: The limited-edition Shiraz is the result of a partnership between Australian organic and biodynamic producer, Paxton Wines, and The Killers drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. North South Wines, Paxton Wines’ UK importer, will be supplying 120 of the 800 bottles available for the UK independent trade.

Campaneo Sauvignon Blanc

£6 (75cl) or £15.19 (2.5l bag-in-box)

USP: Kingsland Drinks has expanded its Campaneo range with the addition of a Sauvignon Blanc. The launch is also coupled with the introduction of bag-in-box wines for the Savingnon Blanc and Campaneo’s existing Tempranillo wine.

SPIRITS & LIQUEURS

Ramsbury Raspberry and Wildflower Honey Gin

38% abv

£36

USP: The limited-edition launch is made from raspberry juice and honey harvested from Ramsbury’s estate in Wiltshire. It combines these ingredients with Ramsbury’s original juniper base for a “sweet yet refreshing blend”.

Ancnoc Sherry Cask Finish, Peated Edition and Peatheart Batch 3

43% abv and 46% abv respectively

£40 and £55

USP: Ancnoc has added two new whiskies to its peated range. Sherry Cask Finish - a non-aged single malt with notes of vanilla and spices - is a permanent addition to the range, while Peatheart Batch 3 is a limited launch with 1535 cases available.

BEER & CIDER

Giesinger Bräu range

3.6% - 6.6% abv

£TBC

USP: Euroboozer is bringing Giesinger Bräu’s core beer range into the UK from Munich for the first time. Six beers will be available to the on- and off-trade, including Giesinger’s flagship Erhellung pale lager. Martyn Railton, Euroboozer MD, said: “We've admired Giesinger's approach to Bavarian brewing for a long time, and have been fans of the beers for a while now, so we're really excited to be working exclusively with the brewery to bring more of their outstanding beer to the UK.”

Hive Mind Nectar pilsner

4.5% abv

£TBC

USP: Nectar is a honey-infused pilsner from mead and beer producer Hive Mind. It is the first Hive Mind beer to be available to the UK off-trade, following the recent launch of Hive’s sparkling mead in cans. Kit Newell, brand co-founder, said: “The starting point for our honey beers is always a classically brewed authentic style so Pilsner was the perfect choice when we wanted to add a lighter lager-style to our summer range. As well as a subtle sweetness which complements the malt, the honey adds wildflower notes which work really well with Pilsner hops.”

RTDS & MIXERS

Bacardi Mango Mojito and Raspberry Mojito

5% abv and 4.8% abv respectively

£2 each

USP: Launched to coincide with summer, Bacardi has added two new RTD cocktails to its range. Brand owners have recommended the cocktails for summer drinking occasions, such as BBQs and festivals.

