Kanpai to open new sake brewery and bar

By Rachel Badham
 | 04 July, 2023

London-based sake producer Kanpai is set to open a new brewery and taproom on Druid Street in Bermondsey.

Kanpai, which is thought to be the UK’s first sake producer, will be relocating from its current premises in Peckham, meaning its new brewery will be part of the famous Bermondsey Beer Mile.

The new brewery and bar will be set up in a railway arch, offering Kanpai a larger production space to meet “rising demand” from consumers. 

The taproom will feature 10 sake draft taps, alongside a dedicated tasting space and viewing platform overlooking the brewery. Tours and tastings will be on offer to visitors.

Tom Wilson, co-founder and head brewer at Kanpai, described the opening as a “real milestone for the sake revolution”.

He added: “We can’t wait to showcase the artistry and complexity of sake brewing. We look forward to welcoming sake enthusiasts and curious newcomers to our new home and sharing our passion for sake and all things Japan.” 

The relocation is set to take place this summer, with the new brewery and bar expected to open late 2023. Kanpai will continue to operate from its Peckham premises until the new opening.

 

