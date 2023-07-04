Wakefield launches ocean conservation campaign

Australian winery Wakefield has partnered with marine conservation group Project Seahorse for its new ‘Unscrew the Ocean’ campaign.

The campaign will centre on Wakefield’s Promised Land wine range, the packaging of which features a seahorse emblem.

As part of the activity, every bottle of Promised Land wine will feature a QR code that consumers can scan to read more information about Wakefield’s work with Project Seahorse.

The campaign also draws links between seahorses and grapevines, both of which are being impacted by climate change.

A portion of the sales from Wakefield’s Promised Land range will be donated to support Project Seahorse’s global conservation efforts.

