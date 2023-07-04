Agile Media brings back Sommelier Wine Awards

Drinks Retailing’s parent company, Agile Media, has acquired the licence to the Sommelier Wine Awards.

The deal, with Imbibe Live organiser Reed Exhibitions, will see the competition return in 2024.

Launched in 2007, The Sommelier Wine Awards has a reputation as the “wine reference for sommeliers and on trade looking for quality and independently accredited wines to add to their wine list”, Agile Media said in a statement.

The competition, which will be part of the Harpers stable, will be open for entries from the beginning of September.

Lee Sharkey, publisher and SWA event director at Agile Media said: “We have long respected this competition and now cannot wait to get to work on running the 2024 Awards.

“Our key aim is to make sure that everything which made the Sommelier Wine Awards so special is respected and upheld. Please do get in touch if you are interested in entering your wines or, you are a sommelier keen to be considered as a judge, we would also be delighted to hear from you.”

Trophy winners will be announced in July 2024, to coincide with the Imbibe Live show.

Related articles: