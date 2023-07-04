One Stop working to support women in retail

By Rachel Badham
 | 04 July, 2023

Convenience chain One Stop has called on the retail sector to address gender inequality and disproportionate store ownership levels between men and women in the industry.

One Stop found that while 75% of the total convenience workforce in the UK are women, only a third of this group are store owners. 

To help combat this disparity, John Miller, head of One Stop franchise, said the company is working to encourage more women to join the One Stop franchise scheme: “More women want to work and carve out top jobs for themselves and have the same opportunities as men.” 

One Stop franchisee, Sereena Khan, said there is more work to be done in the retail sector: “I don’t know many women who run their own franchises. It still feels very much like a man’s world, but there are so many opportunities.” 

Miller said One Stop’s systems have been designed to allow for greater flexibility, including the ability for franchisees to monitor performance online.

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  2. A farewell to £10 wine - opinion
  3. People in the trade still experience unacceptable…
  4. Interview: Simon Doyle, general manager, Concha…
  5. New drinks launches – June 2023
  6. The latest beer review
  7. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  8. Flavour innovation and mindful drinking -…
  9. Scrap duty hike to "help bring down inflation"…
  10. Cost of living: consumers favour affordability…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95