One Stop working to support women in retail

Convenience chain One Stop has called on the retail sector to address gender inequality and disproportionate store ownership levels between men and women in the industry.

One Stop found that while 75% of the total convenience workforce in the UK are women, only a third of this group are store owners.

To help combat this disparity, John Miller, head of One Stop franchise, said the company is working to encourage more women to join the One Stop franchise scheme: “More women want to work and carve out top jobs for themselves and have the same opportunities as men.”

One Stop franchisee, Sereena Khan, said there is more work to be done in the retail sector: “I don’t know many women who run their own franchises. It still feels very much like a man’s world, but there are so many opportunities.”

Miller said One Stop’s systems have been designed to allow for greater flexibility, including the ability for franchisees to monitor performance online.

Related articles: