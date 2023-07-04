Aldi in Pimm’s Wimbledon stunt

Aldi is selling glasses of its version of Pimm’s (Austin’s) for 78p, across the road from Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

The supermarket said today that the summer punch serve, which is part of the nearby Aldi Swing Ball Championships, is around £9 less than the cost of a Pimm’s at Wimbledon.

Aldi said the initiative follows Austin’s receiving a higher score than Pimm’s in a recent Which? taste test.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “Being awarded the highest score in the Which? taste test for our own-branded summer punch is hugely exciting for us, and it couldn’t have come at a better time as we bring The Aldi Swing Ball Championships to Cannizaro Park in Wimbledon. We hope that no matter what your budget is, you can enjoy some of that special Wimbledon magic with a good value Aldi twist.”

